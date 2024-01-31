Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 24,927 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

