Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,896 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.89 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

