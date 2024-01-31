Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,646 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Dover worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

