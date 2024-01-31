Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,235,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.1 %

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

