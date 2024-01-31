Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,919 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of eBay worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

