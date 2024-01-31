Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Lennar worth $26,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,991,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lennar by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after purchasing an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

