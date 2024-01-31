Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $24,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.3 %

ALB stock opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.