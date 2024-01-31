MKS Instruments (MKSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.