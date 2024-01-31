Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

