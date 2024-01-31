Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $56.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.31. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 23,388 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $986,973.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

