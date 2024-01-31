Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $260.16

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.16 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 262.40 ($3.34). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 253.20 ($3.22), with a volume of 866,745 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 288.75 ($3.67).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,808.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.