MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $67.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.64.

MLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $5,610,265.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

MLTX stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

