Morgan Stanley Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $48.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

INTC opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.