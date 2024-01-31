Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

