Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mplx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MPLX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 519.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after buying an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mplx by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

