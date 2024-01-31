MSCI Inc. (MSCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the technology company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.

MSCI has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MSCI to earn $14.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $602.14 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $543.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.69.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

