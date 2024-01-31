MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MSCI Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $602.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $543.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 55.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.