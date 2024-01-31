Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) PT Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYGN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.92.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.