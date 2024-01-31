Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.41. 63,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 69,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.