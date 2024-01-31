National Bank Financial Downgrades Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Canada lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.36.

TSE:DOL opened at C$99.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.61. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.3743386 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

