National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,060.50 ($13.48) and last traded at GBX 1,045.50 ($13.29). Approximately 3,677,565 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,043.50 ($13.27).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.89) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,182.50 ($15.03).

Get National Grid alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on National Grid

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,010.29. The company has a market cap of £38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,260.87%.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.