NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after acquiring an additional 483,760 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

