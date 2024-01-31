Needham & Company LLC Increases FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target to $27.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $443.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $30.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.52. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $86.81 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $272,676.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 15,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $272,676.77. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,434.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 241.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

