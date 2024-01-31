NETGEAR (NTGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect NETGEAR to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETGEAR Stock Down 1.3 %

NTGR stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $433.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.85. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $73,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $73,640.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,432 shares of company stock worth $332,928 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 512.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 138.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETGEAR by 81.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

