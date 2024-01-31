Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.69.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,184 shares of company stock worth $34,277,341. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 243,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

