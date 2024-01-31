Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Shares of NBIX opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

