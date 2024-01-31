Newcourt Acquisition (NASDAQ:NCACU) Shares Down 26.8%

Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Free Report) traded down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.16. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newcourt Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Newcourt Acquisition were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Newcourt Acquisition

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

