News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

About News

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of News by 122.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth $114,000. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

