News (NWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $26.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On News
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
