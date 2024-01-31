NexGen Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average daily volume of 3,830 call options.
NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NXE opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.08.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.