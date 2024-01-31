NexGen Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average daily volume of 3,830 call options.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NXE opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 104.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

