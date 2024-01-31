Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.18% of Northern Trust worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 44.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,306,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,869,000 after acquiring an additional 400,045 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $99.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

