Northway Financial, Inc. (NWYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Northway Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Northway Financial has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.

Northway Financial Company Profile

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

