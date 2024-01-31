Northway Financial, Inc. (NWYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
Northway Financial stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Northway Financial has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.53.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northway Financial
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- PulteGroup can set a new high in 2024
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Coinbase stock and the case for 50% upside
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Dollar Tree stock won’t be at a discount for much longer
Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.