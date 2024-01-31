Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,242,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after buying an additional 99,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

