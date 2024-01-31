NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NU. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NU stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.93. NU has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NU by 108.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,644,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 855,318 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in NU by 15.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in NU during the second quarter worth about $57,389,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of NU by 739.0% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 929,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 818,915 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NU by 46.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,201,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after buying an additional 5,129,796 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

