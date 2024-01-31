Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.89

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.64. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 24,169 shares traded.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $466,066.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,610,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,309.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 512,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 202,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 165,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,166,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,203,000 after acquiring an additional 575,257 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

