NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,671,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,467,099,000 after buying an additional 1,342,875 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.1% in the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $627.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $634.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

