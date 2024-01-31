OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 16th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.
OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.93.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
