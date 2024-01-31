OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 16th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $24.93.

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

