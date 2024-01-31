Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (ORIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.45 on February 23rd

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure (LON:ORIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Stock Performance

LON:ORIT opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £488.66 million, a PE ratio of 4,350.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.86. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure has a 12-month low of GBX 80.30 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.33).

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 36 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 662 MW.

