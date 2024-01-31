Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.85

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.84. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 39,551 shares changing hands.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMEX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

