Old National Bancorp (ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 20th

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Stock Performance
Old National Bancorp stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03.
Old National Bancorp Company Profile
