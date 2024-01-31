Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of OSBC opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $631.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,338,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,966,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

