Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $57.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get Olin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Shares of OLN stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Olin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,298 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.