Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $66.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OLN. Citigroup started coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Get Olin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLN

Olin Stock Down 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OLN opened at $53.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Olin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 5.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.