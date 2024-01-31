Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.90

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$114.90 and last traded at C$114.00, with a volume of 616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$112.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$106.48 price objective on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLY

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$269.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$89.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Anthony Lanzl acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$88.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Also, Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,800.00. Insiders acquired 2,805 shares of company stock worth $247,499 in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.