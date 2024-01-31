Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at HC Wainwright to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 217.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NASDAQ ONCT opened at $9.44 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 221,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

