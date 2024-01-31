OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

