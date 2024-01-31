Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on construction technology and general industrials.
