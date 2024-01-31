Oppenheimer Increases Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target to $51.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 282,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,374,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

Further Reading

