Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.91. Orange shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 29,548 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Get Orange alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORAN

Orange Stock Down 0.4 %

Orange Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.3205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Orange by 1.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.