Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$44.32 million during the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

OGD opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$22.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. Orbit Garant Drilling has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.