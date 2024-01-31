Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as high as C$0.59. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 16,606 shares traded.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$22.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$44.32 million during the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0300167 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

